Belgium in Brief: Crash course

The Brussels Times has a leaning towards content that might help you if you are a driver today. From now on, there will be mandatory ID checks before you can use a "shared" e-scooter in Brussels.

Not before time, I hear many of you cry. The lack of accountability and responsibility required of and shown by users of these 'vehicles' has, until now, been ridiculous, bearing in mind the damage they can do.

This will hopefully mean that other road users and pedestrians alike may be somewhat safer, and at least have some recourse if they are involved in an accident with one. Currently, this will only apply to shared scooters and not private ones, but it's a first step.

Many of course will argue that we really ought to be looking at the whole issue of e-scooters much more seriously, and indeed having a conversation about what we as a society think is appropriate to have on our roads and what requirements should be required of someone before they take charge of a fast-moving vehicle, no matter what it is.

We have allowed a situation to develop organically before we realised the potentially harmful consequences. Sounds familiar, right? (Technology, social media, vaping, to name but a few other examples).

This is the tale of humankind over the ages. Just because we can does not mean we should.

Anyway, if you do happen to be unfortunate enough to be involved in an accident with an e-scooter or anything else, for that matter, then we also have a useful guide for what to do in the immediate aftermath.

Personally, I wish I'd commissioned this piece a couple of months ago, as I might have had a better handle on how things would develop after my prang. Luckily, I actually did all the right things. And the most important piece of advice I would share is, make sure you get photos, and do not assume that everyone will tell you the truth. The other driver, in my case, had one ID card for me and a totally different one for the police when they showed up.

You can draw your own conclusions – but don't say you haven't been warned!

