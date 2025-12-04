Belgian farmer's climate trial against TotalEnergies resumes

Farmer Hugues Falys and his lawyer Marie Doutrepont pictured during the opening statements in the lawsuit brought by a farmer from the province of Hainaut against TotalEnergies for its responsibility in climate change, in Tournai, on Wednesday 19 November 2025. Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

The trial between a farmer from Hainaut and TotalEnergies resumed on Thursday at the business court in Tournai, with a reconstituted panel of judges.

Hugues Falys is suing the multinational for its role in climate change, which he claims has harmed his farm in Bois-de-Lessines. He is supported by three NGOs: Fian, Greenpeace, and the Belgian Human Rights League.

The case is now presided over by Judge Benoît Guévar alongside two associate judges. This follows the withdrawal of Yannick Ninane last week due to personal reasons, which led to a reorganisation of the panel. As a result, the farmer’s lawyers had to restart their pleadings.

The argument presented by Falys’ legal team remains unchanged. Lawyer Marie Doutrepont emphasised that climate change is caused by large-scale greenhouse gas emissions, with oil and gas companies as major contributors.

She asserted that stopping fossil fuel expansion is essential, accusing TotalEnergies of exacerbating the crisis through massive oil and gas projects.

Falys recounted specific weather events that have severely affected his farm, including the stationary storm of 2016 and the droughts of 2018, 2020, and 2022.

His lawyers highlighted claims for moral and material damages. These include moral harm tied to eco-anxiety and physical damage to crops and farm operations.

They are demanding four court orders against TotalEnergies: halting new oil and gas projects, reducing greenhouse gas emissions from production, cutting back production, and adopting a transition plan.

Future damages were also noted, such as losses from a reduction in livestock numbers, which will impact the farmer when selling animals. For this aspect, a provisional compensation of one euro has been requested.

