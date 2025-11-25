10,000 farmers expected in Brussels for EU-wide protest on 18 December

Credit : Belga

A major European farmers' protest is being organised for Thursday, 18 December in Brussels, with Copa-Cogeca, the EU's largest umbrella group for farmers and agricultural cooperatives, expecting around 10,000 participants.

The organisation says farmers have spent the past year warning about the impact of reforms to the Common Agricultural Policy, tighter EU budget plans, heavy regulation that "restricts agricultural initiative", and what it calls unacceptable trade agreements, particularly the proposed Mercosur deal. "Today, at the end of 2025, expectations remain unmet," the group said.

The protest will take place just hours before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is due to fly to Brazil for talks linked to the Mercosur agreement, and as the European Council meets in Brussels for a key session on the EU’s future budget.

Copa-Cogeca says it has received confirmation from around 40 farmers' organisations and expects roughly 10,000 demonstrators to gather in the Belgian capital.

