Deutsche Bahn and Eurostar working on new rail links

Eurostar trains at St Pancras station in London on 30 December 2023. Credit: AFP / Belga

Deutsche Bahn and Eurostar have signed an agreement of intent to collaborate on new direct train routes between London and major German cities like Cologne and Frankfurt.

The partnership aims to establish these connections by 2030, as Eurostar announced its plans earlier this year.

Eurostar, partially owned by Belgian railway company SNCB/NMBS, will work closely with Deutsche Bahn to make this vision a reality.

While both companies see significant potential in the project, they note that technical, operational, and legal challenges must still be addressed.

The initiative has received political support. German Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder stated that a dedicated working group is already tackling the legal, infrastructural, and political prerequisites.

UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander added that the project is expected to create jobs, boost trade, and enable greener international travel.

Currently, Eurostar and Deutsche Bahn compete on the high-speed route between Brussels and Cologne, where Deutsche Bahn operates its ICE services.

Related News