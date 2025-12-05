Municipal tax of €3 per passenger at Charleroi Airport 'a bad idea,' says Walloon leader

Charleroi Airport. Credit: Belga

The City of Charleroi is planning on imposing a tax of €3 per passenger departing from Charleroi Airport (officially called Brussels South Charleroi Airport – BSCA) from 2026. This is expected to bring in around €15 million.

The measure – which concerns the airport itself and not the airlines or their passengers – is part of the city's 2026 budget, a difficult financial year particularly affected by the reduction in Marshall Plan compensation imposed by the Region.

Following this measure, the Walloon authorities invited the municipalities to tax companies and self-employed people on the basis of their driving force, which Charleroi refused in order to protect SMEs located on its territory, according to the office of Mayor Thomas Dermine (PS).

Instead, the city decided to tax a single company: BSCA, which makes some €25 million in profits annually and "generates externalities in Charleroi in terms of noise, security, traffic and parking on public roads," without the city receiving a single euro, according to local authorities.

The tax imposed on the airport – a first, according to the city – should lead to a reduction in dividends paid to shareholders, including the Walloon Region.

'Nonsense'

In the Walloon Government, liberal MR has already made clear its disapproval of this measure. Walloon Minister-President Adrien Dolimont and Regional Minister for Airports Cécile Neven (both members of MR) described it as "nonsense" and "a miscalculation."

"I do not think it is a good idea, and I hope we can counter it or that they will come to their senses and not attack an economic tool that is so important to the people of Charleroi," said Dolimont. "Reintroducing a tax when we want to reduce subsidies and public participation in the airport to increase its autonomy is nonsense."

"Charleroi airport already contributes to municipal finances through a tax on car parks. Adding a new local tax now, unilaterally, is a miscalculation," added Neven. "The airport is facing a series of very significant cost increases to improve its services and will have to bear the new federal taxes on airline tickets."

She said that she hopes that the city of Charleroi will review its decision and take a stand "in favour of a tool that will create jobs for the Walloon Region."

For the time being, this tax on Charleroi Airport is still only a proposal. The city's 2026 budget must be submitted to the municipal council on 15 December and then obtain the green light from the regional authorities.

The Minister for Local Authorities François Desquesnes (Les Engagés) will then have to consider this measure, which he may cancel if it appears to be contrary to the public interest.