Most Flemish mayors say they cannot handle local safety problems, survey finds

Police pictured on the scene of a stabbing incident on a bus in Antwerp on Monday 16 June 2025. According to the first information a person died from a knife attack in the Ernest Claesstraat in the Linkeroever quarters. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Six in ten Flemish mayors say they cannot adequately deal with safety problems in their town or city, according to a new survey commissioned by Flemish Home Affairs and Society minister Hilde Crevits.

The figure rises to more than 70% in large and medium municipalities. Around 170 mayors took part in the survey, which compared views from small towns of under 15,000 residents, medium towns of 15,000 to 35,000 and large cities of more than 35,000.

Overall, 59.4% said they struggle to address safety issues. Concern is highest in medium municipalities at 72.7% and in large cities at 71.4%.

In smaller towns, the figure drops to 43.4%. Larger and medium-sized places also report a growing sense of insecurity among residents.

Half of all mayors say they lack the information-sharing tools needed to carry out effective safety policy, rising to 64% in large cities.

Drug-related problems are viewed as the biggest challenge. Eight in ten mayors call them important or very important. Litter and traffic follow. Half the mayors say they are particularly worried about the safety of older residents.

Flanders already uses joint safety groups, known as Local Integrated Security Cells, but these currently focus only on radicalisation, extremism and terrorism. Minister Crevits wants to expand their remit to include nuisance issues such as drug use.

She will also set up a support team within the Agency for Home Affairs to give local authorities legal and administrative help, for example, on placing bans or administrative fines.

Related News