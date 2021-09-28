   
Belgium no longer demands vaccination from non-EU travellers under 18
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021
    By Maïthé Chini

    From today, travellers under 18 years old from non-EU/Schengen countries without a Covid-19 vaccination certificate can also enter Belgium if accompanied by a person who does hold a vaccination certificate.

    While most changes announced by the Consultative Committee in mid-September will only come into effect on Friday 1 October, this change applies immediately, according to a press release by the cabinet of Interior Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden.

    “As the age of vaccination varies from country to country, it is now expressly provided that persons under 18 years of age without a vaccination certificate may travel with an accompanying person who does have a vaccination certificate,” the Ministerial Decree states.

    However, these minors must still have a negative test or recovery certificate if they are aged 12 or over.

    For all other travellers who are not nationals of EU/Schengen nations and whose main residence is in a third country not on the white list, nothing changes, an Interior Affairs spokesperson confirmed to The Brussels Times.

    This means they can still only travel to Belgium for non-essential reasons if they hold a valid vaccination certificate. A list of reasons that are considered essential by the authorities can be found here.

    Additionally, the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) will only be offered electronically from 1 October, meaning that people will no longer be able to complete it on paper and sent it to the authorities by mail.

    However, the possibility of printing out the received QR code after completing the electronic form remains.

    A number of accompanying measures, such as help with completing the electronic PLF and/or printing out the QR code, will be put in place, as well as a transition period of 14 days.