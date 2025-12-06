Healthcare access varies significantly across Belgium

Solidaris mutuality logo. Credit: Belga/Siska Gremmelprez

Access to healthcare in Belgium varies significantly depending on the postal code, Solidaris warned on Saturday.

A study by the socialist mutual organisation shows a clear link between the number of contracted healthcare providers in a region and patients postponing treatment. Areas with more contracted providers offer better access to care and experience fewer delays in treatment.

The cost of consultations can vary widely depending on where people live and the status of healthcare providers in their area. This disparity particularly affects vulnerable populations, limiting equal access to healthcare.

Solidaris found that provinces with fewer contracted providers also have the highest rates of postponed care. In regions where over 90% of providers are contracted, delayed treatments occur far less often.

For example, in Walloon Brabant, 24% of patients postpone specialist care, where only 66% of specialists are contracted and the rate in ophthalmology is particularly low at 29%. In Liège, postponed care is less frequent at 19%, correlating with a much higher contract rate of 83%, though just 50% of ophthalmologists are contracted. Namur shows a decline in postponed care at 18%, with 88% of specialists contracted, although vulnerable areas remain, such as ophthalmology where the rate falls to 36%. Hainaut reports the lowest postponement rate in Wallonia, at 13%, where 92% of specialists are contracted.

“These findings demonstrate that the level of contracting is key to accessibility,” Solidaris summarised. “In areas with high rates of contracting, patients benefit from tariff stability and are far less likely to delay treatments.” However, delaying care can worsen health issues, leading to higher costs for both patients and the social security system.

Last year, 41% of French-speaking Belgians postponed at least one healthcare appointment due to financial reasons, according to Solidaris. This issue affects all social groups but disproportionately impacts those in poverty, with 54% of the poorest delaying care compared to 24% of the wealthiest.

Solidaris is urging the government to strengthen contracting mechanisms to guarantee access to healthcare. They advocate for a minimum level of contracting in every region as the Parliament reviews the legislation governing provider contracts.

