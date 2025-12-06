Tongeren-Borgloon appeals against new wind turbines

Tongeren

The municipality of Tongeren-Borgloon is appealing against the permits granted last week by Minister of Environment Jo Brouns for four of the five wind turbines planned along the E313 motorway.

The wind farm project initially proposed fourteen turbines between Riemst and Tongeren-Borgloon, sparking months of opposition from local residents. During two public consultations, over 3,000 objections and petitions were submitted. Both Riemst and Tongeren-Borgloon had previously issued negative recommendations regarding the project.

Last week, Minister Brouns scaled down the proposal, approving permits for only five turbines. These turbines were deemed compatible with spatial planning principles, liveability, and environmental integration. They are set to be placed at the Tongeren-East industrial park next to the E313 and near the high-voltage line along the motorway. Tongeren-Borgloon finds the turbine planned for the industrial park acceptable.

However, the Tongeren-Borgloon city council plans to contest the permits for the other four turbines through the Council for Permit Disputes. Officials highlighted residents’ complaints and the city’s earlier advisory reports. Concerns centre on the proximity of the turbines to nearby homes - just 667 metres in some cases - alongside noise pollution and shadow flicker effects impacting dozens of residences.

The council further criticised the visual and landscape impact of turbines up to 250 metres tall and the combined effects of multiple wind farms in the region. They emphasised the precautionary principle concerning health, which they believe is inadequately respected. “The energy transition is essential, and our city supports it, but it cannot come at the expense of liveability, health, and the open landscape defining our region,” the council stated.

Officials additionally voiced frustration over the use of exemptions for zoning regulations, noting the importance of clear, consistent rules for both residents and developers. This inconsistency was a key reason behind the city council’s earlier negative advice.

The decision to divide the project into multiple zones is another point of contention. According to the council, this administrative splitting prevents a full evaluation of the impact of the 14-turbine project on the local environment, leaving residents without a comprehensive picture. “Residents deserve clarity about the broader consequences for their living environment, which this piecemeal approach fails to provide,” the council concluded.

Related News