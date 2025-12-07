German fisherman's body found in Maaseik

Credit: Belga / Pino Misuraca

The body of a 68-year-old German fisherman who went missing in mid-November near the Klauwenhofweg along the Meuse River in Maaseik has been found, the federal police announced on Sunday.

Initial suspicions suggested the man might have fallen into the river, prompting a search operation on Thursday, 13 November.

A fellow fisherman raised the alarm that day after finding fishing gear abandoned on the riverbank and noticing no sign of the fisherman from Cologne.

In the following days, extensive search efforts were carried out by firefighters, local police, the Federal Police’s Missing Persons Unit, and Civil Defence using sonar boats and drones, but no trace of the man was found.

Following these unsuccessful efforts, the decision was taken to pause the search operations, while police patrols monitored the water from nearby roads.

On Sunday, the federal police confirmed that the fisherman’s body had been discovered.

Related News