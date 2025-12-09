Violent blaze broke out near Brussels-Midi station

Credit : Brussels Fire Brigade.

On Tuesday morning, plumes of smoke were seen coming out of a roof in Rue de Russie, near Brussels-Midi station. The blaze was brought under control, and no injuries were reported, Brussels fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw reported.

At around 9:30 am, Brussels firefighters, medical services and Brussels-Midi police were called to a roof fire in a terraced house. "The emergency services evacuated residents from the affected house and neighbouring properties. The fire spread to the roof of the adjoining house," Derieuw said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at around 9:45 am. "The fire is completely out, and clearing work is underway," the spokesperson told Belga.

"All occupants are safe," he added. The damaged house is uninhabitable due to fire and water damage, and the attic flat in the adjoining property is also uninhabitable because of water damage.

Brussels firefighters said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and clearing work will take some time.

