Very mild weather on Sunday with drizzles throughout

Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain in the morning before a more organised band of rain moves in from France during the afternoon, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Temperatures on Sunday will range from 8°C in the high Ardennes to 13°C along the coast.

Monday begins with heavy cloud cover. Light rain may linger in the southeast, but most areas will remain dry. A new rainfront from France is expected later in the day, followed by clearing skies from the west.

Maximum temperatures on Monday will be mild for this time of year, between 10°C and 14°C. Gusts of wind up to 50 km/h or slightly more are possible, particularly along the coast and in the high Ardennes.

Tuesday will be overcast, with occasional rain mainly in the western half of the country. Temperatures will once again range between 10°C and 14°C, and wind gusts could reach up to 60 km/h.

On Wednesday morning, cloudy skies and rain are forecast in the southeast, with clearer skies developing gradually. Later in the day, showers will move across the country from west to east.

Temperatures on Wednesday will fluctuate between 9°C and 13°C.

