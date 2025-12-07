Nine arrested in Ghent during major drug crackdown

Illustration picture of cannabis and hashish among other materials confiscated by the FGP Oost-Vlaanderen. Credit: Belga/ Jonas Roosens

Police arrested nine people in Ghent during a large-scale operation overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

The operation aimed to tackle crime and improve security in the city, according to federal and local police. Checks were carried out on major roads leading to Ghent, in shops in the Brugse Poort area, and at train stations.

A total of 278 individuals and five businesses were inspected. Mobile ANPR cameras scanned 2,372 vehicles. The operation is part of the ‘Urban Areas Plan’ set out by Bernard Quintin, Minister for Security and Interior, targeting organised drug crime and urban disturbances.

Of the nine arrests, one individual was detained on suspicion of selling drugs. Seven people were administratively detained due to a lack of valid residency documents, pending decisions from the Immigration Service. Authorities also executed a prison warrant during the operation.

Police announced plans for similar large-scale actions in the future to further enhance safety levels.

