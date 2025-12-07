Woman dies after being hit by a car in Wallonia

Liège police. Credit: Belga

A woman in her fifties died on Sunday morning after being struck by a car in Seraing, according to the Liège public prosecutor’s office.

The accident occurred around 1:30, as the victim, born in 1966, was walking in Seraing. She was hit by a high-powered vehicle. The impact dragged her several metres and threw her to the roadside. She suffered the loss of both lower limbs and died shortly after.

The driver fled the scene but eventually stopped and turned himself in to the authorities. He is a local resident of Seraing, born in 1996, and is reportedly well-known to police for drug-related offences. He has been taken into custody.

A forensic doctor was called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Initial findings indicate the car was travelling at approximately 100 km/h in a zone limited to 50 km/h. The case is now under formal investigation, and the prosecutor has requested a warrant for the driver’s arrest.

