'We always wondered if he might be a double agent' – Euroclear worker traveled to and from Russia 155 times

An outside view of the building of the headquarters of the Euroclear Group financial institute in Brussels, Wednesday 09 April 2025. Credit : Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

A French employee at Euroclear has been flying back and forth between Moscow and Paris for years, according to a report on Monday by Flemish weekly HUMO and online outlet EUObserver, also cited in De Morgen.

Between 2015 and 2024, the worker is said to have taken 155 flights to and from Russia. An intelligence official from a NATO member reportedly described the trips as "suspect", and the man is said to be monitored by several intelligence services.

Euroclear told reporters the journeys were strictly personal. The man does not hold a senior post and has no access to the frozen Russian assets held by the firm.

"He was deliberately kept away. We always wondered if he might be a double agent", an internal source is quoted as saying.

He is also said to have invited Euroclear chief executive Valérie Urbain to Geneva in summer 2024 to discuss Russian assets with two friends, who were allegedly Russian intelligence officers. Urbain and another senior manager reportedly declined.

