Belgium's demands on frozen assets are not unreasonable - De Wever tells MPs

Prime Minister Bart De Wever pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament, in Brussels, Thursday 04 December 2025. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever reiterated that Belgium is unwilling to bear sole responsibility for using frozen Russian assets to grant a loan to Ukraine, with all Belgian MPs appearing united on this matter.

Speaking in the Federal Parliament on Thursday, De Wever warned of the risks involved in the confiscation of these assets held in accounts at Euroclear, a financial institution based in Brussels.

He emphasised that such an operation could have costly consequences, with compensation for "illegal expropriation" potentially surpassing the total value of the assets.

The Belgian Government has set conditions for its participation, including sharing the risks on a European level.

"Belgium will never accept shouldering the risks of such an operation alone," De Wever stated.

Although the European Commission’s proposals have moved towards addressing Belgium’s concerns, they still fail to meet the minimum requirements set by the government, according to the Prime Minister.

De Wever rejected claims that Belgium’s demands are unreasonable, pointing instead to the country’s "constructive" approach and alternative suggestions presented during negotiations.

He reiterated Belgium’s loyalty to its European partners and to Ukraine, saying, "We are loyal Europeans, and we stand loyal to Ukraine."

No opposition voices in parliament challenged the government’s stance, with all parties appearing unified on the matter.

