Driver jailed for brutal attack on Brussels Ring

Credit : Belga/Eric Lalmand

A Brussels criminal court has sentenced a man to 12 months in prison for a violent assault on the Brussels Ring. The defendant was not present at the hearing.

The incident happened on 30 May 2024 when a lorry driver joining the ring at Groot-Bijgaarden was cut off by a car.

After the truck driver sounded his horn, the motorist blocked the lorry three times.

On the third occasion, the man, identified as V., kicked the lorry's cab before pulling the driver out and punching him.

Witnesses saw the attack, and CCTV captured the incident, although the defendant later claimed the truck driver had provoked him.

The victim's lawyer said his client suffered facial injuries and broken glasses. "More than a year after the incident, he remains deeply affected", the lawyer told the court.

The defendant has previous convictions dating back to 2008 for assault, resisting police and threats. He must also pay 2,500 euros in damages to the victim.

Related News