Belgium in Brief: Borderline offensive

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon!

As we near the end of the year and our thoughts turn to taking some time off and travelling to see friends and family, we could be forgiven for forgetting that there are travel restrictions in place across many of the EU internal borders.

Have we had a proper debate across the EU about this? Freedom of movement was supposedly a pillar of the EU.

These measures were introduced not that long ago, and were supposed to be "exceptional". But, as with many things introduced for special emergency reasons, there is a risk of them becoming permanent without the necessary scrutiny and checks and balances.

I would argue that very few policies - if indeed any - should be introduced without proper examination and explanation, and certainly not if they restrict the freedoms of the general public. Governments should be held accountable for their decisions and should explain clearly, and demonstrate practically, the tangible reward versus risk aspects of all legislation or "emergency measures" they introduce.

Certainly nothing should become permanent without a national conversation and clear expiry boundaries. It's a slippery slope, and a precedent which I would argue should never be set.

With regard to the specific current challenges to Schengen, the European Commission really ought to stand up for what it believes in, take a lead, and find a better way to deal with the issues at hand which the sliding measures of border controls are tackling.

This is not the only way - but it is the easiest way, and it makes you look like you are doing something, when in reality you are really not achieving much at all - except making everyone’s lives more complicated for very few tangible results.

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Non-Belgians make up almost 40% of Brussels' population. Read more.

Three public figures from the Meuse-Rhine cross-border region call on the EU to protect a European achievement they see as increasingly at risk. Read more.

“In a way, it’s fitting to see the statue on his property. Epstein was, after all, someone who saw people as objects.” Read more.

Belgium’s coastline is bracing for big fiscal changes after Koksijde and De Panne confirmed they will introduce a 5% municipal surcharge on personal income tax. Read more.

Belgium will provide €1.1 billion to space research over the next three years, at a time when it is cutting costs at home. Read more.

"We always wondered if he might be a double agent," an internal source is quoted as saying. Read more.

De Boeck suffered the haemorrhage on Friday and was placed in a coma at Antwerp University Hospital. Read more.