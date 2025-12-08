A water leak is causing a risk of road collapse on a Brussels street

Screenshots on Avenue Rommelaere in Jette

A water leak on Avenue Rommelaere in Jette has lifted the asphalt over nearly 100 metres and raised concerns about a potential road collapse, the municipality reported on social media on Monday.

The affected area is located between Avenue Albert Brachet and Avenue Stiénon. Water has been cut off on the odd-numbered side of Avenue Rommelaere, from numbers 179 to 193.

Buildings on the even-numbered side, managed by Lojega, still have a water supply. Vivaqua has set up a water access point near number 55 on Avenue Albert Brachet.

The Urban Prevention Team and two peace officers are present to assist residents and address specific requests.

Traffic has been stopped along the damaged section of Avenue Rommelaere, and bus route 83 has been diverted, according to the STIB.

Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely, while Vivaqua carries out inspections and repairs to ensure road safety and restore water service.

