EU claps back at Musk after he says bloc should be abolished

"The EU should be abolished, and member states should regain their sovereignty", Musk wrote. Credit : Belga

The European Commission on Monday denounced what it described as "completely crazy statements" from Elon Musk, after the xAI and X boss claimed the EU should be "abolished".

"This is part of the freedom of expression we cherish in the EU, which allows the most outrageous statements", Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho told reporters.

On Friday, Brussels fined social network X €120 million under the bloc's Digital Services Act. The move was sharply criticised by the team of US President Donald Trump and by Musk himself, who posted a series of anti-EU messages over the weekend.

"The EU should be abolished, and member states should regain their sovereignty", he wrote.

Musk also replied "pretty much" to a user who compared the EU to Nazi Germany and called it the "Fourth Reich".

US Senator Marco Rubio said the fine amounted to "an attack on all US tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments".

The penalty targets several alleged breaches of X’s transparency duties, including misleading blue checkmarks, a lack of information around adverts, and failure to give authorised researchers proper access to internal data.

