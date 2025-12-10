‘Closure is imminent,’ says owner of much-loved Brussels nightclub

Madame Moustache is located on Place Sainte-Catherine in Brussels city centre. Credit: Madame Moustache/Instagram

In another blow to the city’s struggling night-time economy, the owner of iconic Brussels nightclub Madame Moustache has warned that the venue's “closure is imminent”.

The 1960s-inspired dance cafe, which first opened in 2010, advertises itself as an “alternative club experience”. Located in Place Sainte-Catherine in the heart of Brussels, the club has endured a difficult few years.

Like all hospitality venues, Madame Moustache closed for several months during the Covid-19 pandemic amid a national lockdown. Then, in 2022, a major fire broke out in the club, forcing it to close its doors for two years while renovation work took place.

According to Bruzz, the renovation took a heavy financial toll on the club’s owner, Maud Partouche, who put her last pennies into the refurbishment.

She told Bruzz: “We've had a lot of bad luck and the insurance company didn't cover enough of the costs. Even though we're profitable, with these debts it's almost impossible to stay open any longer.”

Partouche is now looking for investors to keep the club going. “We are looking for partners who want to get involved in our business," she said. "We may also launch a crowdfunding campaign. Anything to keep Madame Moustache alive!”

She is also seeking ways to diversify the club’s offering and attract new customers. “We are going to collaborate with various organisations so that we can organise more theme nights and incorporate food into our business. This will broaden our community and hopefully enable us to grow financially,” she added.

Brussels nightlife struggling amid financial pressures and stringent regulations

Brussels nightlife is going through a torrid time at the moment. In recent months, Bonnefoi, Spi-rito, Reset and La Cabane have all closed their doors.

Announcing their club’s closure, managers at La Cabane stated that the traditional nightclub model is "no longer sustainable".

Increasingly stringent regulations, especially regarding noise control, along with rising costs, were cited as key factors behind the management's decision to close the club.

The Brussels By Night organisation warned of an impending "collapse of the Brussels club scene" and urged the Brussels-Capital Region to invest in supporting the sector.

