Flanders keeps vaccination centres open until end of 2021

While Flanders’ vaccination centres were initially said to shut on 15 October, the government announced on Friday that they will remain open until the end of 2021, following the decision to offer all over-65s a booster dose.

As it will not be feasible to generate the same capacity in the short term as happened over the past year, the aim is to keep at least one vaccination centre open per frontline zone.

“The past few months have shown that our vaccination centres are very good at organising the vaccination of large numbers,” Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke said in a press release. “That is why we want to call on them again. What is successful, we must keep.”

In addition to a booster vaccine for specific target groups (over-65s and all residents of care centres), new vaccination schedules will also be launched in the coming weeks for:

– New 12-year olds

– Non-vaccinated students and employees

– Doubters who now decided they want a vaccine after all

A recent survey of vaccination centres shows that a solution is being prepared in each frontline zone to continue the work, Beke says.

“This is not an easy question: some vaccination centres have already closed down or moved to smaller locations,” he added. “But I am convinced that there is a great will to succeed in this task, and that together we will succeed.”