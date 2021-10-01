   
Flanders keeps vaccination centres open until end of 2021
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 01 October, 2021
Latest News:
Flanders keeps vaccination centres open until end of...
Flemish Brabant split from Brussels by different CST...
Brussels: 3rd vaccine dose available to over 65s...
Brussels new ‘StamEuropa’ aims to bring people together...
Australia to reopen borders after 18 months of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 01 October 2021
    Flanders keeps vaccination centres open until end of 2021
    Flemish Brabant split from Brussels by different CST rules
    Brussels: 3rd vaccine dose available to over 65s from Monday
    Brussels new ‘StamEuropa’ aims to bring people together in European Quarter
    Australia to reopen borders after 18 months of closure
    Belgium upholds ban on ritual slaughter for Jews and Muslims
    Belgium in Brief: Shaking The Mask Habit 
    Belgium is looking for 5,000 lorry drivers to prevent empty shelves
    Climate March: STIB will be free on Sunday 10 October
    #BringBondtoBrussels: Brussels wants to be next James Bond movie location
    Nightclubs reopen at midnight on Friday
    Westmalle brewery wants to see your old beer glasses
    Overview: where face masks remain mandatory in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Average daily death toll rises
    High risk of autumn surge in COVID-19 in countries with insufficient vaccination coverage, warns ECDC
    These relaxations are coming into force today
    100 German hooligans arrested in Antwerp ahead of football game
    Seven injured in gas explosion in Brussels apartment building
    What’s new from 1 October?
    Rubbish-spewing dragon in Brussels highlights EU waste export
    View more
    Share article:

    Flanders keeps vaccination centres open until end of 2021

    Friday, 01 October 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Vaccination centre in Flanders Expo Ghent. Credit: Belga

    While Flanders’ vaccination centres were initially said to shut on 15 October, the government announced on Friday that they will remain open until the end of 2021, following the decision to offer all over-65s a booster dose.

    As it will not be feasible to generate the same capacity in the short term as happened over the past year, the aim is to keep at least one vaccination centre open per frontline zone.

    “The past few months have shown that our vaccination centres are very good at organising the vaccination of large numbers,” Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke said in a press release. “That is why we want to call on them again. What is successful, we must keep.”

    In addition to a booster vaccine for specific target groups (over-65s and all residents of care centres), new vaccination schedules will also be launched in the coming weeks for:

    –  New 12-year olds
    –  Non-vaccinated students and employees
    –  Doubters who now decided they want a vaccine after all

    A recent survey of vaccination centres shows that a solution is being prepared in each frontline zone to continue the work, Beke says.

    “This is not an easy question: some vaccination centres have already closed down or moved to smaller locations,” he added. “But I am convinced that there is a great will to succeed in this task, and that together we will succeed.”