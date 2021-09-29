Booster vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna for all over-65s

Different coronavirus vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Credit: Belga
All people in Belgium aged 65 and over will be offered a booster Pfizer or Moderna vaccination before the end of 2021, regardless of which vaccine they initially received.
People who initially received the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive their booster dose at least four months after their last shot was administered. Those vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna will get their booster dose at least six months after their last jab.
“All people over 65 will be offered an mRNA vaccine. Studies have shown that they are the most robust to provide additional protection,” Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke stated after the Interministerial Health Conference on Wednesday.
In practice, this means that everyone – including those who received AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines – will receive a booster shot from Pfizer or Moderna, the ministers confirmed in a press release.