Belgium in Brief: Something fishy

In case you are wondering where to get lunch or dinner today, and what to have, we have a fishy tale in The Brussels Times for you. Apparently, in many cases, all is not what it seems if you go for the fish option on the menu.

It's not necessarily that you are being charged more for cheaper alternatives masquerading as premium products, but more that you are being served types of seafood which may be less ethically fished or farmed or may be more damaging to the environment.

Check out the article – it raises some interesting questions – but the basic advice is ask if you believe that the price of your dish looks too good to be true before you fall for it hook, line and sinker.

The canteens of the European Parliament and European Commission are among the Brussels restaurants widely mislabelling seafood.

A group of European leaders want to modify the interpretation of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to deport migrants who commit a serious crime.

"It's becoming increasingly difficult to keep our heads above water," said a representative of Brussels Support Centre (CAB).

Ixelles has launched a new campaign to clamp down on the scourge of public spitting.

Known as Université en colère in French, the group brings together professors, lecturers, and researchers who warn that the cuts will undermine the quality and accessibility of higher education.

The visit began in Brussels Park, where the king met members of the bicycle patrol unit.

Christmas Day is exactly two weeks away – and Brussels' events calendar is hotting up. Find all the key events happening in the Belgian capital here.