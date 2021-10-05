   
‘Blind panic’ on energy market: gas and electricity prices through the roof again
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 05 October, 2021
Latest News:
‘Blind panic’ on energy market: gas and electricity...
Pandora papers: European Council updates short-list of tax...
Damning report reveals ‘overwhelming’ extent of sexual abuse...
Belgium in Brief: Message Not Sent...
Commission failed to protect EU forests and improve...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 05 October 2021
    ‘Blind panic’ on energy market: gas and electricity prices through the roof again
    Pandora papers: European Council updates short-list of tax havens
    Damning report reveals ‘overwhelming’ extent of sexual abuse in French Church
    Belgium in Brief: Message Not Sent
    Commission failed to protect EU forests and improve biodiversity, report finds
    European flag wrongly displayed in Belgium’s CovidSafe app
    Belgium launches Facebook campaign to slow secondary migration of Afghans
    Flemish businesses want mandatory vaccination, Wallonia and Brussels less convinced
    Australian borders closed to foreign tourists until at least 2022
    All Facebook apps working again after outage that affected 3.5 billion
    Anti-racism: How to collect equality data to fight discrimination in the EU  
    More than eight Covid-19 deaths per day
    Belgian animal rights group ordered to stop awareness campaign on horse meat
    More than 1,200 Belgians identified in Pandora Papers
    Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp slowly coming back online after global outage
    Booster vaccine from Pfizer approved for all adults
    ‘No evidence’ that Covid-19 vaccines pose risks to fertility or pregnancy
    Youth unemployment in Brussels reaches pre-Covid level
    ‘Do not leave your face mask at home just yet,’ warns Van Gucht
    Congolese student whose expulsion failed may now stay
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Blind panic’ on energy market: gas and electricity prices through the roof again

    Tuesday, 05 October 2021

    Photo by suludan diliyaer from Pexels

    The rise in prices on the wholesale market for electricity and natural gas is not showing any sign of slowing and grew a further 10% on Tuesday morning.

    The European gas price broke the €100/MWh (megawatt hour) barrier on Tuesday, and the Dutch TTF-Future – a reference price for natural gas, rose 10% to €106/MWh, reports the Belga News Agency.

    Market volatility is even greater on the electricity market with electricity for delivery in November rising to €255/MWh, an increase of more than 10%.

    There is “blind panic” among traders, Matthias Detremmerie of supplier Elindus told Belga. The complex situation in the energy market has been causing record prices for weeks.

    On Monday, it was announced that the gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, which runs from Russia to Germany, was filled with natural gas for the first time. However, this was only a test; the pipeline’s entry into operation is not yet known.

    The price of heating oil (gas oil heating 50S) has also climbed to the highest level in almost three years: the maximum price – for an order of 2,000 litres – will increase by 2 cents to €0.75 per litre tomorrow, reports the Federal Public Economy Service.

    Not since 5 November 2018 has the price per litre passed the €0.75 mark. In April last year, a litre cost €0.32.

    Related Posts

     

    Worldwide demand for crude oil, petrol and diesel are high due, buoyed by the economic recovery seen as developed countries have managed to control the coronavirus pandemic. But supply remains limited.

    OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, announced on Monday that it will not produce more oil than planned, despite pressure from shortages.

    Rising oil prices are also being felt at the pump: the price of diesel continues to break records, while the price of petrol last week reached its highest level since 2014.

    The Brussels Times