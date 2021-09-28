   
Diesel price hits record high in Belgium
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021
    Diesel price hits record high in Belgium

    Tuesday, 28 September 2021

    The cost of diesel will change once again. Credit: Pixabay.

    The price of diesel hit a record high on Tuesday, according to the latest update from FPS Economy.

    From Tuesday, diesel (B7) at the pump will cost a maximum of €1.652/ litre, an increase of 3.1 cents. The previous high was €1.61/litre in 2018, according to Statbel.

    Prices for Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will also rise on Tuesday. The maximum price will be 0.73/litre, an increase of 2.7 cents.

    Heating oil will also become more expensive. For orders of more than 2,000 litres, the maximum price will be €0.7048/ litre, an increase of 0.46 cents.

