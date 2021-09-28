Diesel price hits record high in Belgium...

The cost of diesel will change once again. Credit: Pixabay.

The price of diesel hit a record high on Tuesday, according to the latest update from FPS Economy.

From Tuesday, diesel (B7) at the pump will cost a maximum of €1.652/ litre, an increase of 3.1 cents. The previous high was €1.61/litre in 2018, according to Statbel.

Prices for Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will also rise on Tuesday. The maximum price will be 0.73/litre, an increase of 2.7 cents.

Heating oil will also become more expensive. For orders of more than 2,000 litres, the maximum price will be €0.7048/ litre, an increase of 0.46 cents.

