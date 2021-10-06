Belgian restaurant in world top 50 for 16th time

The Belgian restaurant Hof Van Cleve once again ranked in the top 50 best restaurants. Credit: Hof Van Cleve/ World's 50 Best Restaurants

The three-star restaurant Hof Van Cleve, which is located in East Flanders and is run by chef Peter Goossens, has been included in the top 50 best restaurants across the world for the 16th time.

On Tuesday, during the award ceremony of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 in Antwerp, Hof Van Cleve ranked in 36th place, up from 42 in 2019, when the last list was compiled.

“I think this is quite something for a little Belgian from the small town of Kruishoutem. I was born with this list. Many restaurants that used to be on it together with me have already left it. I am proud of that,” Goossens told Gazet Van Antwerpen.

Ranked in the best 51-100 restaurants across the world are another two Belgian entries: Willem Hiele in Koksijde, which ranked 77th, and Nick Bril’s The Jane in Antwerp in 66th place.

This year, the award ceremony took place in Antwerp’s Flanders Meeting & Convention Centre, more commonly known as the Queen Elizabeth Hall, bringing the world’s best chefs to the Belgian city.

To hold the event in Antwerp, Flanders invested around €400,000, while the city of Antwerp paid another €400,000. In total, the event attracted around 750 people from some 40 different countries.

Copenhagen becomes culinary capital

Copenhagen has been crowned the culinary capital of the world, as both the top two restaurants are located in the Danish capital, including Noma, which was crowned The World’s Best Restaurant 2021. On the last list, it was ranked second.

“Noma has arguably been the most influential restaurant of its generation, setting new standards in terms of research and ingredient sourcing, dish development and presentation,” William Drew, Director of Content for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, said.

“It has become one of the most sought-after dining destinations by consumers from all over the world,” he added.

Noma, which opened its doors in central Copenhagen in 2003, has already been named the best restaurant in the world four times, in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Included in this year’s listing are restaurants from 26 countries across the world, with eight new restaurants making their debut on the list. Two restaurants re-entered the list, with Lido 84 in Italy crowned as the Highest New Entry.