Belgium has the fourth most Michelin-starred restaurants per person in the world, with one restaurant for about every 91,000 inhabitants, according to a recent report.

The report was published by the international food magazine Chef’s Pencil, which analysed the latest number of Michelin-starred restaurants on the official Michelin Guide website, and showed that Belgium ranks fourth worldwide and third in Europe, with a total of 127 Michelin-starred restaurants.

“This may come as a surprise to some, as Belgium is better known for its beer and chocolate rather than high-end cuisine, but it is definitely not surprising to connoisseurs,” the magazine stated.

In 1972, Belgium was the first country – outside of France, where the Michelin Guide originated – to have a three-star Michelin restaurant.

Currently, Belgium has two three-star restaurants (Hof van Cleve from chef Peter Goossens in East Flanders, and Zilte from Chef Viki Geunes in Antwerp) and 23 two-star restaurants.

Japan is the country with the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world, with just over 61,000 people per restaurant. Luxembourg ranked second, with about 69,500 people per Michelin-starred restaurant, followed by Switzerland with a restaurant for almost 73,000 people.



France, which still has the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world (632), ranks sixth if they are counted per capita, with 106,666 people per restaurant.