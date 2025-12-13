Saturday 13 December 2025
More and more Belgians buying property abroad
Nearly 250,000 Belgians now own property abroad, marking a sharp rise in recent years, according to figures from the Federal Public Service Finance.

As of this year, 247,241 Belgians own one or more properties outside the country.

This represents a 23% increase compared to two years ago, when just over 200,000 citizens had foreign real estate holdings.

Among these owners, 200,775 hold a single foreign property, while 46,466 own multiple. Of the latter group, around 30,000 individuals possess two properties abroad.

The average purchase price for foreign properties has risen by 21% since 2023, climbing from €323,853 to €393,592.

Spain is the most popular destination, projected to account for 37% of purchases by 2025. France follows with 24.4%, and Italy ranks third at 10.4%.

Currently, in absolute numbers, Belgians own the largest number of foreign properties in France — 93,310 homes, representing 26.21% of all foreign property holdings.

However, in recent years, France and Spain have been losing market share, particularly to Italy.

