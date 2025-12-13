Spanish police assisted by Belgium dismantle drug gang using helicopter to smuggle in hashish from Morocco

Illustrative image. Credit: Twitter/X

Spanish police have dismantled a network smuggling hashish from Morocco to Spain via helicopter.

The police intercepted one of the helicopters used for drug transport during the operation. Six people were arrested, with assistance from Belgian, Swedish, and Moroccan authorities, according to a statement released by the Guardia Civil on Saturday.

Each flight carried between 500 and 900 kilograms of hashish. The drugs were stored in rural areas in southern Spain before being sent on to other European countries.

In addition to the helicopter, police seized 657 kilograms of hashish, five firearms, cash, and several vehicles. The raids were conducted in the Spanish provinces of Málaga, Almería, and Murcia.

