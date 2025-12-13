Belgian anti-poison centre warns of illegal vapes after youngsters end up in hospital

Different kinds of vape flavours. Credit: Belga

The Belgian Poison Centre has issued a warning against the use of illegal vapes after several youths were hospitalised in Antwerp following their use.

In recent weeks, several young people in Antwerp province experienced severe health issues, reportedly linked to dangerous illegal vapes. Medical services have been urged to stay vigilant.

The substance THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis, is suspected to be involved, although blood tests sometimes fail to confirm its presence. Patients are often unable to clearly report what substances they have consumed.

The Poison Centre revealed on Saturday that it receives around a hundred calls a year regarding vapes. Most incidents involve leaking vape cartridges or liquid splashing into someone’s eyes, mainly related to legal vapes. Patrick De Cock, spokesperson for the centre, noted that children sometimes end up in emergency departments after mishandling legal vapes. However, hospitalisations linked to illegal vapes are described as “very exceptional.”

The centre emphasised that the contents of illegal vapes are unknown, making them inherently risky. A substance like THC, which does not belong in vapes, can have serious consequences, De Cock stressed. He added that producers of illegal vapes often lack knowledge of what they are doing and the quantities they are using.

De Cock also pointed out that even legal vapes contain harmful substances. “There is evidence that they release heavy metals,” he explained. “While e-cigarettes should theoretically be less harmful than traditional cigarettes, they often still contain nicotine and various harmful substances.”

