Mild week ahead with limited rain and highs near 10°C

Saturday afternoon will bring clearer skies to the west and central regions of the country, while overcast conditions will linger in the Ardennes, according to midday forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Temperatures will range between 6 °C and 10 °C, and the wind will remain light. During the night, mist, fog, and low cloud cover will reform across many areas, with minimum temperatures between 2 °C and 6 °C. Winds will stay weak.

On Sunday, the weather will be predominantly cloudy, with occasional light drizzle possible in the morning. Mist and fog will gradually dissipate, improving visibility.

In the afternoon, clearings are expected to develop over the northern Ardennes and later extend to the Campine by evening. Temperatures will peak at 5 °C in the high Ardennes and reach up to 9 °C in much of the western region. Winds will strengthen slightly to moderate levels.

Monday promises sunny intervals with temperatures between 6 °C and 10 °C. The remainder of the week is forecast to be mild, featuring frequent cloudy spells, but the risk of rain will be limited. Maximum temperatures will hover around or exceed 10 °C.

