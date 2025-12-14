Germany: Five people arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist attack

German police car. Credit: Belga

Five men suspected of planning an attack on a Christmas market in southern Germany have been arrested, the Munich public prosecutor’s office announced on Saturday.

The suspects allegedly intended to carry out a vehicle-ramming attack at a Christmas market in Dingolfing, Bavaria. Four arrest warrants have been issued, while the fifth man has been placed in preventive detention. Investigators have not ruled out an Islamist motive for the planned attack.

The arrests were made on Friday, and the suspects were brought before an investigating judge on Saturday. The prosecutor’s office identified the men as a 56-year-old Egyptian, a 37-year-old Syrian, and three Moroccans aged 22, 28, and 30.

