Bart De Wever calls to combat anti-Semitism following Sydney terrorist act

Prime Minister Bart de Wever. Credit: Belga

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has called for unwavering determination to combat antisemitism after a deadly shooting in Sydney during Jewish celebrations.

On Sunday, the first day of Hanukkah, De Wever expressed his condolences on social media for the victims of the attack in Sydney. The shooting, which claimed twelve lives, targeted the Jewish community during the festival and has been classified as a “terrorist” act by Australian authorities.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the Jewish community,” De Wever wrote. “Antisemitism has no place in our societies, and we must fight it with uncompromising determination. Always.”

