   
Chocolate producer partly resumes production at flooded factory
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 October, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels no longer dark red on European travel...
Pandora Papers: Standard Liège offshore financing revealed...
Chocolate producer partly resumes production at flooded factory...
EU-WB Summit: Backsliding in reforms and broken enlargement...
Research: Leuven team develops new drug to fight...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 October 2021
    Brussels no longer dark red on European travel map
    Pandora Papers: Standard Liège offshore financing revealed
    Chocolate producer partly resumes production at flooded factory
    EU-WB Summit: Backsliding in reforms and broken enlargement promises
    Research: Leuven team develops new drug to fight dengue fever
    Belgium in Brief: Longer Days, Longer Weekends
    Flemish university in lockdown after reports of armed man
    Belgian foodie festival ranked 8th in Europe
    Nine in ten employers do not plan to raise salaries in 2022
    Netflix gets more expensive in Belgium from today
    New penalty for racism and hate speech: A visit to the Dossin Caserne
    Petrol hits highest price since 2013
    Belgium considers four-day working week
    Justice asks State Security to investigate Muslim Executive
    Belgium supports EU-wide ban on chemical linked to pollution scandal
    Covid-19: New infections coming down, but slowly
    As last-minute bookings drop, Brussels Airlines launches 2022 summer offers
    Flemish Parliament lowers own wages
    Ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles to be installed across Flanders
    ‘Little Amal’ arrives in Brussels from Syria via 8,000 km migration route
    View more
    Share article:

    Chocolate producer partly resumes production at flooded factory

    Thursday, 07 October 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    The Galler factory following the floods. Credit: Belga

    Three months after Belgian chocolatier Galler’s factory in the province of Liège became badly damaged during the July floods, the company has announced it will resume part of the production line there.

    The deadly floods not only affected thousands of people at home, but they also damaged many businesses in the hardest-hit regions, including Galler, which was one of the worst affected businesses in the region, as the heavy rainfall came streaming down a nearby hill, directly into its factory.

    The biggest loss in the workshop, where 50 people were employed, was the hardest to replace: its machine with which the factory has been making its famous square bâtons since 1976, and has now had to part with. In certain parts of the workshop, the water level reached two metres.

    However, Galler found temporary shelter with other companies, including the “no sugars added chocolate” producer Cavalier in Flanders, food preparation and packaging company Fournipac in Namur and chocolate maker François Deremiens in Luxembourg, allowing staff to get back to work with the company’s own raw materials.

    “The teams have adapted to the new situation and have agreed in good spirits to move to another location a few days a week so that they can do their work as normally as possible,” a Galler press release stated.

    Related News

     

    Now, the renovations of the Chaudfontaine site have been partially completed, to the extent that the packaging of the various products can be done on location again.

    “Even if the production costs turn out to be higher than usual, Galler will not raise its prices,” a press release from the chocolate company on Thursday read.

    The total damages caused by the floods have been estimated at around €12 million, however, the company received around €4 million in support from banks, while shareholders will inject €5 million into the business.

    The company also counted on many generous donations, and the damage cost was partially covered by insurance and the Walloon Region, which helped towards paying for the renovations made so far.

    From the second half of October, almost the entire Galler assortment will be available for consumption in Belgium once again.