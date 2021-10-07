   
Netflix gets more expensive in Belgium from today
Thursday, 07 October, 2021
    Netflix gets more expensive in Belgium from today

    Thursday, 07 October 2021

    Credit: Piqsels

    Streaming service Netflix is raising the prices of all its subscription packages in Belgium from today.

    A ‘Basic’ subscription now costs €8.99/month, up from €7.99. The price for a ‘Standard’ subscription is now €13.59/month, compared to €11.99 before, and people with a ‘Premium’ account will now pay €17.99/month instead of €15.99.

    “These prices apply to new members and will be phased in for all existing members,” Netflix stated. “Existing members will be notified by email 30 days before their rate changes unless they change their subscription.”

    For existing users, it may take up to two months before the price increase is reflected, depending on their billing date.

    The price change is necessary to be able to continue investing in series and films, says Netflix. “We will continuously expand and broaden our offer. We recently launched the second season of our Belgian original series ‘Into the Night’ and more new Belgian productions are planned for the near future.”

    The difference in the subscriptions is mainly in the picture quality: a Standard subscription gets content in HD picture quality, while Premium subscribers can watch the programmes in 4K quality.

    A “Basic” subscription has a lower quality and multiple people cannot log into one account to watch at the same time, contrary to Standard (two screens) and Premium (four screens) subscriptions.

    The last time Netflix increased its prices was in January 2020, when the “Standard” and “Premium” packages became more expensive, while the cheapest “Basic” subscription was spared.