   
Belgian school worried by kids playing 'Squid Game' in the playground
Thursday, 07 October, 2021
    Belgian school worried by kids playing 'Squid Game' in the playground

    Thursday, 07 October 2021

    Credit: Netflix

    Squid Game – a violent Korean TV show taking the world by storm – has led to concern in a Belgian school after children started playing their version of the children’s games in the show.

    Despite being marketed to over 18s, children at the municipal school of Erquelinnes Béguinage Hainaut have been caught playing versions of ‘1,2,3 Piano’ and other games from the show. To mimic the show’s outcome – where contestants are killed after losing – children are also “beating up” the loser, the school warns.

    “Dear parents, you have probably already heard of the series Squid Game,” the municipal school wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. “In this series, characters are made to play children’s games and if they lose, they are eliminated ….. This series is forbidden to under 18 years old for its violent scenes!”

    Squid Game’s premise revolves around hundreds of cash-strapped contestants invited to take part in a children’s games tournament with deadly stakes. Released in September, the show has already received critical acclaim, with many calling it another Netflix hit.

    This success, however, has also seemingly seen the show gain interest outside of its intended audience.

    “We are very vigilant to stop this unhealthy and dangerous game! We count on your support and collaboration to make your children aware of the consequences that this can cause!”

    The school added that while the games were allowed, the violence was not, and children who continued hitting would face disciplinary action.

    The school’s Facebook message has already been shared over 30,000 times.