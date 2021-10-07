   
Flemish university in lockdown after reports of armed man
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 October, 2021
Latest News:
Flemish university in lockdown after reports of armed...
Bruges foodie festival ranked 8th in Europe...
Nine in ten employers do not plan to...
Netflix gets more expensive in Belgium from today...
New penalty for racism and hate speech: A...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 October 2021
    Flemish university in lockdown after reports of armed man
    Bruges foodie festival ranked 8th in Europe
    Nine in ten employers do not plan to raise salaries in 2022
    Netflix gets more expensive in Belgium from today
    New penalty for racism and hate speech: A visit to the Dossin Caserne
    Belgium considers four-day working week
    Justice asks State Security to investigate Muslim Executive
    Belgium supports EU-wide ban on chemical linked to pollution scandal
    Covid-19: New infections coming down, but slowly
    As last-minute bookings drop, Brussels Airlines launches 2022 summer offers
    Flemish Parliament lowers own wages
    Ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles to be installed across Flanders
    ‘Little Amal’ arrives in Brussels from Syria via 8,000 km migration route
    One in three employers will still use face masks, even if not mandatory
    Nine in ten national trains run on time in September
    Brussels mayors want ‘clear rules’ for controls on Covid Safe Ticket
    ‘Twice as many’: hospitals can’t handle new wave of girls with eating disorders
    More than 5 billion with limited access to water by 2050
    Wallonia leads the way with 40,000 third vaccine doses
    Belgium to coordinate Europe’s vaccine donations to speed up global rollout
    View more
    Share article:

    Flemish university in lockdown after reports of armed man

    Thursday, 07 October 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    The Kortrijk campus of the Vives university college in the West-Flanders province is currently in lockdown, following reports of an armed man that the police received.

    At the moment, campus Kortrijk is completely in lockdown, Vives announced on its social media channels.

    “We are looking for 1 person. Please stay inside. If you are not on campus yet, stay home. Keep an eye on our socials for news. Stay safe.”


    “All classes in Kortrijk Campus are suspended for the day,” the college announced.

    “A bus passenger informed the police that he had seen an armed young man get off the bus at the college and go towards the school buildings,” Joris Hindryckx, general director of Vives college told De Standaard. “He is said to be dangerous and unstable and is known to the police.”

    In the meantime, a photo of a bald man with a gun on the campus started circulating on social media, but Vives and the local police have both clarified that this is a police officer, not the man who is being searched.

    Heavily armed police and regular patrols are present on the college premises, according to reports in local media.

    The buildings are being searched. Until it is certain that the danger has passed, all students must remain in their classrooms.

    “Currently, our police services are searching for a suspicious man on the Vives campus in Kortrijk,” the local police zone VLAS announced on Twitter. “The buildings are being evacuated.”

    A total of 12,000 students attend classes in the five Vives buildings in Kortrijk, but not all of them are present at the moment.

    As of 11:20 AM, Vives announced that everyone is safe, but that it may take some time before the whole campus was searched. The police escorted all students outside the security perimeter around the campus.

    “Call your family to say you are okay,” the college tweeted. “Everyone is free to go home after evacuation. Is your car in the parking lot? Please be patient.”

    This story is developing