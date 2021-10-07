Police arrest suspected armed man after search in West Flanders

The young man who was wanted by the police because he was said to be walking around armed in the West-Flemish municipalities of Kortrijk and Waregem has been arrested, announced the local police.

The Vlas police zone and the municipality of Waregem announced that the man was arrested via social media.

🚨UPDATE verdachte toestand in #Kortrijk en regio #Waregem: politie en parket laten weten dat de verdachte jongeman gearresteerd is. Straks wordt er meer uitleg gegeven tijdens een persmoment in #Vives #Kortrijk❗ pic.twitter.com/A1SwgqFMRD — Politiezone VLAS 🌈 (@pzvlas) October 7, 2021

“All security measures are lifted. Everyone can walk the streets normally again and all pupils can go home,” said Waregem on Twitter.

#gezochtejongeman is gearresteerd. Alle veiligheidsmaatregelen worden opgeheven. Iedereen kan zich weer normaal op straat begeven en alle leerlingen kunnen naar huis. — Stad Waregem (@Stad_Waregem) October 7, 2021

In Waregem, some 12,000 people had to stay indoors because the police were looking for a suspected armed man who had been walking around on the Vives college campus in Kortrijk earlier in the day.

The young man was arrested in the municipality of Avelgem, south of Waregem, according to reports by VRT.