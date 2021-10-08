   
Number of Covid-19 patients in ICU drops below 200
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 08 October, 2021
Latest News:
Number of Covid-19 patients in ICU drops below...
The Quiz: Netflix, Foodies and Petrol...
Police arrest suspected armed man after search in...
Belgian school worried by kids playing ‘Squid Game’...
September 2021 ranked among hottest on global record...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 08 October 2021
    Number of Covid-19 patients in ICU drops below 200
    The Quiz: Netflix, Foodies and Petrol
    Police arrest suspected armed man after search in West Flanders
    Belgian school worried by kids playing ‘Squid Game’ in the playground
    September 2021 ranked among hottest on global record
    New beer mixing barrel-aged with tripel hits Belgium
    BE-Alert tests alerts in 133 municipalities in Belgium today
    Another Flemish town locks down as search for suspected armed man moves
    Combining flu and Covid vaccines possible, but caution advised for youth
    Brussels no longer dark red on European travel map
    Pandora Papers: Standard Liège offshore financing revealed
    Chocolate producer partly resumes production at flooded factory
    EU-Western Balkans Summit: Backsliding in reforms and broken enlargement promises
    Research: Leuven team develops new drug to fight dengue fever
    Belgium in Brief: Longer Days, Longer Weekends
    Flemish university in lockdown after reports of armed man
    Belgian foodie festival ranked 8th in Europe
    Nine in ten employers do not plan to raise salaries in 2022
    Netflix gets more expensive in Belgium from today
    New penalty for racism and hate speech: A visit to the Dossin Caserne
    View more
    Share article:

    Number of Covid-19 patients in ICU drops below 200

    Friday, 08 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The number of Covid-19 patients who end up in intensive care units has decreased slightly in Belgium, however, the number of new hospital admissions is increasing.

    Between 1 and 7 October, on average, 57.4 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, a 6% increase since the previous week, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Friday morning.

    On Thursday, a total of 733 people were in hospitals due to an infection (four fewer than on Wednesday), including 195 patients being treated in intensive care (-13), with 114 on a ventilator (-6).

    Between 28 September and 4 October, an average of 1,914 new coronavirus infections were identified every day, a 1% increase from the previous seven days.

    The average number of tests taken has decreased slightly, as 44,414.1 tests were taken, 5% fewer than last week, however, the positivity rate has risen, and now sits at 4.7%, up by 0.2% since last week.

    Related News

     

    During the same period, an average of 7.1 people died per day from the virus, an 18% decrease compared to last week. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,665.

    On Tuesday, the number of people dying as a result of the virus totalled 14, the highest since early June.

    The virus reproduction rate has slightly decreased to 0.99 after sitting above 1 for more than a week. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is below 1, it means that the epidemic is slowing down in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has fallen slightly and now sits at 231.6 over the past 14 days.

    As of Wednesday, more than 8.6 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 87% of the adult population, and 75% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8.44 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 85% of the adult population in Belgium, and 73% of the total population.

    Belgium has also started administering booster doses of coronavirus vaccines to people from certain vulnerable groups to keep the protection against the coronavirus sufficiently high. As of Tuesday, around 150,000 people had received such a dose.

    The Brussels Times