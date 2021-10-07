Brussels no longer dark red on European travel map

After more than a month, the Brussels-Capital Region is no longer coloured dark red on the travel map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

In the latest update to the map on Thursday, Flanders remains orange, but Brussels is now the same red as Wallonia, meaning that the coronavirus situation in the region is improving.

According to the latest figures by the Sciensano health institute, Brussels registered 461 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past two weeks, bringing it below the 500 threshold for the first time in over a month.

Updated 🚦 maps are online! These maps aim to support the @EUCouncil recommendation on travel measures in the EU during #COVID19 pandemic. Color-blind friendly map in the next tweet.https://t.co/CcBVx6B0o5 pic.twitter.com/1Hxva0ZkkF — ECDC (@ECDC_EU) October 7, 2021



Meanwhile, the situation in the rest of Europe is also improving, as a growing number of regions are turning green on the map again.

France no longer has any red zones, and several departments – mainly in the north of the country – are even turning green again.

In Italy, both the north and the south of the country have turned green, as has the island of Sardinia. Only the southern Basilicata region is still coloured red.

Half of Spain, too, turned green, with only two red zones remaining and the rest of the country retaining its orange colour. Greece is also slowly gaining a few orange areas again.

In the north of Europe, however, the situation is worsening, as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have all turned dark red.

The European colour codes are an indication for the EU Member States to impose conditions on returning travellers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine. The colours are also taken into account for the admission of travellers to their own countries.

Member States cannot impose extra restrictions on travellers coming from a green area, but they could demand a negative test and/or quarantine for (unvaccinated) people coming from orange or red zones.

All travellers wishing to enter Belgium after more than 48 hours abroad are required to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), regardless of the colour code of the zone they return from.