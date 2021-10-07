Brussels no longer dark red on European travel map

Brussels streets. Credit: Jilke Tielemans/The Brussels Times
After more than a month, the Brussels-Capital Region is no longer coloured dark red on the travel map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).
In the latest update to the map on Thursday, Flanders remains orange, but Brussels is now the same red as Wallonia, meaning that the coronavirus situation in the region is improving.
According to the latest figures by the Sciensano health institute, Brussels registered 461 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past two weeks, bringing it below the 500 threshold for the first time in over a month.
Updated 🚦 maps are online!
These maps aim to support the @EUCouncil recommendation on travel measures in the EU during #COVID19 pandemic.
In the north of Europe, however, the situation is worsening, as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have all turned dark red.
The European colour codes are an indication for the EU Member States to impose conditions on returning travellers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine. The colours are also taken into account for the admission of travellers to their own countries.
Member States cannot impose extra restrictions on travellers coming from a green area, but they could demand a negative test and/or quarantine for (unvaccinated) people coming from orange or red zones.
All travellers wishing to enter Belgium after more than 48 hours abroad are required to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), regardless of the colour code of the zone they return from.