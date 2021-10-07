   
Brussels no longer dark red on European travel map
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 October, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels no longer dark red on European travel...
Pandora Papers: Standard Liège offshore financing revealed...
Chocolate producer partly resumes production at flooded factory...
EU-WB Summit: Backsliding in reforms and broken enlargement...
Research: Leuven team develops new drug to fight...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 October 2021
    Brussels no longer dark red on European travel map
    Pandora Papers: Standard Liège offshore financing revealed
    Chocolate producer partly resumes production at flooded factory
    EU-WB Summit: Backsliding in reforms and broken enlargement promises
    Research: Leuven team develops new drug to fight dengue fever
    Belgium in Brief: Longer Days, Longer Weekends
    Flemish university in lockdown after reports of armed man
    Belgian foodie festival ranked 8th in Europe
    Nine in ten employers do not plan to raise salaries in 2022
    Netflix gets more expensive in Belgium from today
    New penalty for racism and hate speech: A visit to the Dossin Caserne
    Petrol hits highest price since 2013
    Belgium considers four-day working week
    Justice asks State Security to investigate Muslim Executive
    Belgium supports EU-wide ban on chemical linked to pollution scandal
    Covid-19: New infections coming down, but slowly
    As last-minute bookings drop, Brussels Airlines launches 2022 summer offers
    Flemish Parliament lowers own wages
    Ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles to be installed across Flanders
    ‘Little Amal’ arrives in Brussels from Syria via 8,000 km migration route
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels no longer dark red on European travel map

    Thursday, 07 October 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Brussels streets. Credit: Jilke Tielemans/The Brussels Times

    After more than a month, the Brussels-Capital Region is no longer coloured dark red on the travel map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

    In the latest update to the map on Thursday, Flanders remains orange, but Brussels is now the same red as Wallonia, meaning that the coronavirus situation in the region is improving.

    According to the latest figures by the Sciensano health institute, Brussels registered 461 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past two weeks, bringing it below the 500 threshold for the first time in over a month.


    Meanwhile, the situation in the rest of Europe is also improving, as a growing number of regions are turning green on the map again.

    France no longer has any red zones, and several departments – mainly in the north of the country – are even turning green again.

    In Italy, both the north and the south of the country have turned green, as has the island of Sardinia. Only the southern Basilicata region is still coloured red.

    Half of Spain, too, turned green, with only two red zones remaining and the rest of the country retaining its orange colour. Greece is also slowly gaining a few orange areas again.

    Related News:

     

    In the north of Europe, however, the situation is worsening, as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have all turned dark red.

    The European colour codes are an indication for the EU Member States to impose conditions on returning travellers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine. The colours are also taken into account for the admission of travellers to their own countries.

    Member States cannot impose extra restrictions on travellers coming from a green area, but they could demand a negative test and/or quarantine for (unvaccinated) people coming from orange or red zones.

    All travellers wishing to enter Belgium after more than 48 hours abroad are required to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), regardless of the colour code of the zone they return from.