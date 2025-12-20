Belgium among EU countries with shortest overnight tourist stays

An illustration image of a guide holding flags as tourists visit the Brussels Grand Place. Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

Belgium recorded the second-shortest tourist stays from EU visitors, according to new figures published by Eurostat this month.

Tourists from other EU countries spent an average of 3.6 nights in Belgium, with only Estonia registering a lower number, with 3.1 nights. The EU-wide average is 6.8 nights, with the longest stays taking place in Greece, at 9.3 nights, ahead of Romania (9), Bulgaria (8.7), and Spain (8.7).

Belgium also ranks among the lowest in terms of expenditure by EU tourists during their stay in the country, with only Luxembourg and Slovakia behind. Visitors spend just over €400 per trip in the country, whereas the average across member states is more than double that number at €851.

The average expenditure figures take into account all trips regardless of length, meaning countries which scored highest in the average length of visits by EU nationals were also likely to score highly in this second category. Cyprus, Greece, and Ireland, were all above the €1,200 mark.

Most tourists drive to Belgium

In its findings, Eurostat notes that countries which saw the most spending by tourists were also those where air travel accounted for over 4 in 5 trips, namely Cyprus, Ireland, and Greece.

Individual motor vehicles were the mode of transport for the majority of trips to Belgium (58%), higher than the EU-wide average of 44%. Air travel accounted for 21% of trips to Belgium, while 7% were made by train.

The EU's statistical office points out that the price of travel to destinations such as Greece and Cyprus could be a factor motivating tourists to stay longer. In Belgium's case, its proximity to its main markets (the Netherlands and France, according to Eurostat), encourages shorter trips.

Across 2024, 1.7 billion tourist night stays by visitors from other member states were recorded in the EU, more than three-quarters of which were in rented accommodation. The proportion for Belgium was slightly below the EU-wide average, with the rest of night stays spent in tourists' own holiday homes or at the homes of family and friends.

The most popular month for trips to Belgium in 2024 was May, during which 10.7% of trips took place, followed by December, July, and then April. The country welcomed the fewest tourists in January, at 6.2% of the overall figure, behind November and February.

Across the EU, meanwhile, the most popular months were August (12.8%), July (11.7%), and June (10.8%). Only 4.5% of trips took place in January, just behind November at 4.8%.

Flanders the most popular destination

According to a report published by Statbel earlier this year, there were a record 44.8 million night stays in Belgium in 2024.

Close to 48% of the overall number of night stays were booked by non-residents, a proportion which has been trending upwards since dropping to 26% in 2021 in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Flanders, home to tourist hotspot Bruges, is the region that registers the largest number of overnight stays (63%), followed by Wallonia (21%), home of the Ardennes, and the Brussels-Capital Region (16%).

Brussels saw an increase of 3% compared to 2023, while the number went up by 1% in Flanders and down by 3% in Wallonia.

A breakdown by provinces reveals that Antwerp saw the greatest increase from the previous year, growing by 4%, closely followed by Walloon Brabant with 3%.

The provinces of Luxembourg and Hainaut saw marked decreases from 2023, at 5% and 4% respectively.

