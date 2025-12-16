Three French women in custody over spate of burglaries on Belgian coast

The investigation began following an attempted burglary on 10 October in De Panne. Credit: Belga

Three French women accused of committing multiple burglaries in West Flanders will remain in custody for another month, the prosecutor’s office announced on Tuesday.

The suspects reportedly targeted apartments in Koksijde, Kortrijk, De Panne, and Bredene.

The investigation began following an attempted burglary on 10 October in De Panne. Surveillance cameras in an apartment helped investigators identify the suspects.

Local police later linked two French-registered cars to the incidents. These vehicles were also allegedly involved in three other burglaries.

On 11 and 12 October, as well as on 20 November, the suspects are believed to have entered apartments in Knokke-Heist, Kortrijk, and Bredene, stealing jewellery and high-value handbags.

Aged between 40 and 44, the women were arrested last Wednesday after a suspicious vehicle was spotted in Ostend. They were subsequently placed under arrest warrants.

