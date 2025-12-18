Thursday 18 December 2025
Price of train tickets to increase next year

By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

The railway operator SNCB will adjust its fares on 1 February, with train tickets increasing by 2.14% and subscriptions by 2.6%, the company announced on Thursday.

Despite this adjustment, the maximum price for subscriptions will drop by 16%, as SNCB plans to lower the maximum chargeable distance from 150 kilometres to 120 kilometres. This means subscription prices will no longer increase beyond 120 kilometres.

The Train+ card, which offers discounts, will remain the same price: €6 per month or €48 per year for adults, and €4 per month or €32 per year for beneficiaries of increased intervention (BIM), seniors, and young people.

Supplementary charges for travelling with pets (€3) or bicycles (€5 during peak hours, €3 during off-peak hours) will also remain unchanged, SNCB confirmed.

Parking subscription fees will rise by 2.6%. Nonetheless, single-day parking tickets for train passengers will drop by an average of 27%, while non-passenger parking tickets will increase by 2.6%.

Additionally, hourly parking rates for train passengers will be eliminated in favour of this new daily rate, aimed at encouraging train use by improving access for travellers arriving by car. Ten-parking cards will no longer be available.

The annual subscription fee for secure bicycle parking will stay at €75 for train passengers and €125 for non-passengers.

