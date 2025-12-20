Saturday 20 December 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Eurobarometer reveals biggest concern for Belgians
Many people surveyed cited concerns about rising prices in Belgium. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Public debt is the primary concern for Belgians, according to the autumn edition of the Eurobarometer survey.

For 30% of respondents, debt is the biggest problem facing the country, compared to the European average of 12%. Is this a sign of the prevailing climate of budgetary austerity at the political level? In any case, this proportion has increased by 8% compared to the spring.

Among the following concerns, in order of importance, are rising prices (for 27% of Belgians), immigration (18%), the economic situation (15%), insecurity (14%), and unemployment (13%). And even though people complain, an overwhelming majority (87%, although down 3%) still say they are satisfied with their lives, a rate similar to the European average.

While Belgium has been grappling with the issue of Russian frozen assets, the invasion of Ukraine ranks only second to last among concerns (6%).

However, 80% of those surveyed consider the Russian invasion of Ukraine a threat to EU security, and 72% consider it a threat to Belgium. Three-quarters also believe that the EU should support Ukraine until a lasting and just peace is established. 

Opinions on the European Union are divided, with 77% of respondents believing that Belgium will be better prepared for the future within the EU than outside it. However, only 43% expressed some confidence in the EU, compared to a European average of 48%.

A mere 55% of respondents expressed confidence in the functioning of Belgian democracy, a level as low as during the health crisis.

