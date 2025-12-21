Wallonia records highest rise in property prices in Belgium

Municipality of Lasne, Walloon Brabant. Credit: Belga

Wallonia remains the cheapest region but recorded the highest price increases.

Belgium’s statistics agency Statbel, has released property data for the third quarter of 2025. It showed that, nationally, the median price of a terraced or semi-detached house reached €280,000, a 2% increase.

Detached houses saw a 2.6% rise to €390,000. The median price for apartments grew by 4.1%, up nearly €10,000, to €255,000.

In Wallonia, house prices remain the lowest in the country, but the growth was more pronounced than in other regions.

Terraced homes had a median price of €197,000, up by 6.5%. Detached homes increased by 8.2% to €330,000. Apartment prices climbed by 8.3%, reaching a median of €195,000.

The most top 10 expensive municipalities for houses are all in Walloon Brabant. Lasne was by the far the highest, with a median price of €880,000. Chaumont-Gistoux was in second (€592,500), followed by Waterloo (€550,000), Rixensart (€485,000) and Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve (€450,000).

For apartments, Waterloo comes out on top and Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve second.

By contrast, the cheapest in Wallonia (and the country) are Erquelinnes (€120,000), Couvin (€133,500) and Hastiere (€137,250) the first in Hainaut and the latter two in the Namur province.

For apartments, Charleroi has the cheapest followed by Mouscron, both in Hainaut.

Ixelles leads in Brussels

Brussels remains the most expensive region for all property types. Terraced homes had a median price of €525,000, a 4% increase. Apartments saw a 2.9% rise to €274,550.

Ixelles leads the way (€773,500), followed by Woluwe Saint-Lambert (€725,000) and Woluwe Saint-Pierre (€690,000). Forest (€670,000) and Uccle (€644,222) close out the top 5 highest median house price in the Belgian capital.

Detached houses in the Brussels Region recorded the sharpest growth at 9%, with the median price now standing at €1,112,500.

When it comes to highest media apartment prices, the same order is maintained apart from Watermael-Boisfort replaces Forest in the top 5.

Among the least expensive is Anderlecht (€340,000) and Berchem-Saint-Agathe (€360,000), while the City of Brussels is the third least expensive (€415,000).

For flats, Jette, Molenbeek, Ganshoren and Koekelberg (in that order) come in ahead of Bechem-Saint-Agathe as offering cheaper flat prices.

Flanders recorded milder increases. The median price for terraced homes rose by 3.8% to €317,500. Detached houses saw a 2.4% rise to €430,000. Apartments experienced a 5.2% growth, with a median price of €263,000.

The most expensive house in Flanders is on the Belgian coast at Knokke-Heist (€750,000), which also takes first spot for flats (€645,000).

The cheapest house can be found in Kluisbergen in East Flanders (€194,750), while the most affordable flats are found in Roeselare in West Flanders (€190,000).

Find out Statbel's the full data.

Related News