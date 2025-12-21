One in six Belgians experienced toxic leadership at work last year

Credit: Unsplash / Vitaly Gariev

Almost one in six working Belgians (17.2%) have been confronted with toxic leadership in the workplace over the past year.

A recent survey by HR provider Acerta was conducted among 2,000 employees and 500 managers. The organisation stressed that 17.2% of employees experiencing toxic leadership in just one year is a "striking" finding.

It also reported that the percentage rises sharply when employees look at their entire career: more than four in 10 employees (44.9%) say they have ever experienced a toxic work situation.

"Toxic leadership can take many forms; there is no fixed definition for it. What one person experiences as toxic may not be perceived as such by another," said Nora Van Den Eynden, talent expert at Acerta, in a press release.

While she explained that (sexually) inappropriate behaviour is a clear example of a toxic work situation, the line is more difficult to draw when it comes to harsh and direct feedback.

"We can also not assume that behaviour that is perceived as toxic is always intentional and that the manager is consciously crossing boundaries," Van Den Eynden said. "In any case, it is necessary in the relationship between manager and employee that the manager is confronted when an employee experiences the situation as toxic."

The survey also shows that nearly a quarter (23.1%) of employees who experienced toxic leadership did nothing at all; in other words, they assumed it was pointless to take action.

A third (31.7%) tried to discuss the situation directly with their manager, another third (33.7%) consulted their colleagues, and a quarter (25.2%) sought support from the company's HR department.

A large group that made a more radical choice: three in 10 left their employer.

Communication, honesty, inspire

It is easier to determine the qualities that characterise a good manager –and thus how to avoid toxic leadership – than to determine what does or does not constitute toxic leadership.

According to the employees surveyed, three qualities are at the top of the list: strong communication skills, honesty and sincerity, and the ability to motivate and inspire. Additionally, empathy and a solution-oriented approach are also mentioned as essential characteristics of good leadership.

While Van Den Eynden explained that these qualities do "not always offer a watertight guarantee" that toxic leadership will be completely eliminated, they do create awareness of how managers can deal with their teams in a correct but decisive manner. "And that is ultimately what leadership is all about."

Lastly, if toxic leadership does occur in the workplace, it is important that employees are able to report it to an official (internal) body. Companies with more than 20 employees are obliged to appoint a confidential advisor for mental health issues.

However, this does not yet appear to be the case in some Belgian companies. A quarter (25.3%) of companies do not have a reporting centre for inappropriate behaviour. When looking specifically at reporting centres for toxic leadership, 58.4% do not have one in place.

Related News