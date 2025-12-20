Flanders invests extra €10 million in Bourla Theatre renovation

Frank Vandenbroucke on the video regarding 00:00:00:00 - 00:01:31:05 Illustration video shows a visit of Minister of Health Vandenbroucke to Toneelhuis (Bourla), on the opening night of Saint Amour 2022 (27th edition) organised by Behoud de Begeerte, in Antwerp, Saturday 29 January 2022. Minister Vandenbroucke is given a short tour of the theater to see with his own eyes how the ventilation in the Bourla works and how the air quality is continuously monitored, because he thinks it is important to let people know that culture is safe. BELGA VIDEO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The Flemish government has allocated an additional €10 million for the renovation of the Bourla Theatre in Antwerp.

With this extra funding, the Flemish contribution to the project now totals €50 million, while the remaining costs will be covered by the city of Antwerp. The overall renovation cost is estimated at €98 million.

The Bourla Theatre, one of Flanders’ most renowned cultural landmarks, was built in 1834. However, it no longer meets modern standards for safety, comfort, and sustainability. Behind the scenes, it also lacks adequate technical infrastructure for contemporary theatre productions, necessitating extensive renovation work.

Flemish Minister of Culture, Caroline Gennez, highlighted the significance of the project, saying, “The Bourla is an architectural gem and the home of our performing arts. With this additional support, the building will become safer, more sustainable, and more accessible for everyone. This will allow the Bourla to shine once again, as it deserves, at the heart of Antwerp.”

Minister for Heritage, Ben Weyts, also stressed the importance of the investment, stating, “We are investing to ensure this heritage remains alive for future generations. The Bourla will continue to make us proud of its place in our history.”

Related News