Francophone socialist fraction increases in Brussels Parliament

PTB Soulaimane El Mokadem pictured during the oath ceremony during a plenary session of the Brussels parliament in Brussels, Tuesday 25 June 2024.

Soulaimane El Mokadem, a former PTB MP, has joined the PS group in the Brussels Parliament, according to Le Soir.

El Mokadem secured 14,861 votes in the June 2024 regional elections, running as second on the PTB list.

The 27-year-old left the PTB in March and has since been on sick leave. He recently announced his return to politics in January, deciding to join the PS group while maintaining his independence, without officially becoming a PS member.

With El Mokadem’s move, the PS will have 18 MPs in January, up from 16 following the June 2024 elections.

On the francophone side, centre-left forces led by Yvan Verougstraete now hold a narrow majority with 37 out of 72 seats in the Brussels Parliament.

