French-speaking Green party opens up for negotiations to help form Brussels government

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Ecolo’s federal committee unanimously approved entering negotiations to form a regional majority government in Brussels on Saturday morning.

The decision follows months of political deadlock since recent elections, which the party believes have hindered the region’s ability to address urgent social, environmental, and economic issues.

Ecolo stated that it was now essential to take responsibility to help establish a functioning government capable of taking effective action.

Zakia Khattabi, the leader of Ecolo’s parliamentary group, cited the frustration among Brussels residents and the pressing need for a government. She emphasised that the party aims to work constructively towards forming a majority coalition.

Khattabi clarified that these negotiations do not imply unconditional support and highlighted Ecolo’s commitment to advocating for an ambitious vision for Brussels.

This vision includes creating a region that is socially fairer, more environmentally sustainable, more united, and more democratic. Ecolo pledged to approach the talks with rigour, consistency, and respect for its partners.

